Toggle navigation
Big Dog 95.9 - Fort Smith's Classic Rock
Big Dog 95.9 - Fort Smith's Classic Rock
On Air
Big Dog On Air - Full List
Bob & Tom
Maria Milito
Big Michael Kauffman
Nikki Sixx
Doc Reno
Morgen
Shows
Babes
Babes
Beach Booties
Hot for Teachers
Surfer Girls
NFL Cheerleaders
Bikini Babes
Hot Shots
Photos That Rock
Music
Listen Live
Listen Anywhere
Most Recently Played
Concert Calendar
Music News
Connect
iHeart Communities
Community Calendar
Advertise With Us
Media Kit
Follow Us On Twitter
Follow Us on Instagram
Like Us On Facebook
Contests
Big Game Contest
Win a VIP trip to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Listen to Win a VIP Trip to Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Win a family 4-pack to Malco Theatre
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Can You Match The Tattoo To The Rock Star?
Win Your Way To Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
previous
next
On-Air Now
10:35am - 3:00pm
George H.W. Bush To Flip Coin Before Super Bowl
If This Video Doesn't Make You Laugh Out Loud, You've Missed A Good Opportunity!
Senate Confirms Tillerson For Secretary Of State
Woman Removed From Flight for Her Cleavage
Guards Taken Hostage By Prisoners In Delaware
Pastor Caught With Another Man's Wife Apologizes in Church (VIDEO)
Extremely Bizarre 'Chop Suey!' Cover Goes Viral
New Hooters Spin-Off Ditches The Sexy Outfits
Anthrax’s Scott Ian: Political Unrest Is Great For Art
Humans Taking a Toll on 100 World Heritage Sites
$121K Raised To Help Keep World's Oldest WWII Vet In His Home
Looks Like The Obamas Are On Permanent Vacation (VIDEO)
x
See Full Playlist
Big Dog 95.9
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from Big Dog 95.9 to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.